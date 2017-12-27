Widow of Anderson Co. boater working to buy sonar equipment

ANDERSON Co., SC (WSPA) – Nearly six months after Kip Burrell drowned at Lake Hartwell, his wife Stacey is working to build a legacy for him. She’s collecting donations to purchase deep water sonar equipment for the Anderson County’s Sheriff’s Office.

After a 13 day search in July with numerous agencies, Kip was not found because the state didn’t have the equipment necessary for the more than a hundred feet deep waters. So after nine and a half weeks, Stacey brought in a nonprofit with the correct equipment and he was recovered in less than two days.

“Nothing is worse than knowing your loved ones body is still in a great body of water and you have no way to get to them,” Burrell said.

On Wednesday, the first donation of $500 from County Bank was presented to the sheriff’s office to put towards the equipment. Now Burrell is planning to fundraise and gather donations over the next year to gain enough funds. If you want to help her cause, you can donate on their GoFundMe account.