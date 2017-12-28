4 meth dealer suspects arrested, 1 more wanted in Cherokee Co.

CHEROKEE Co., SC (WSPA) – The Cherokee Co. Sheriff’s Office says a drug dealer round-up resulted in more than a dozen arrests.

They are still looking for 1 suspect. Her name is Christina Noel Austin.

The sheriff’s office says 4 other suspects are in custody.

They are:

Kenneth Edward Phillips Jr., arrested in Cherokee County.

Kenya Makala Hadden, arrested in Cherokee County.

Shane Lee Ruppe, in custody in North Carolina.

Calvin Makupson, in custody in North Carolina.

Deputies conducted the operation from Dec. 20 – 22.

They say they were doing undercover video buys for the past 90 days.

If you have a tip or information about possible illegal activity – you an contact the CrimeStoppers anonymous tip line at 1-888-274-6372 or 1-888-CRIMESC.

CHARGED

Operation Jingle Bail View as list View as gallery Open Gallery WANTED - Christina Austin Dist. of meth 2nd offense Shane Ruppe Dist. of Meth 2nd offense Kenya Hadden Dist. of Meth 2nd offense Kenneth Phillips Jr. Dist. of Meth 2nd offense Calvin Makupson Trafficking in meth 28-100 grams Christy Keller Dist. of meth 2nd offense Donna Fowler Dist. of meth 3rd of subsequent offense. Dist. of meth within 1/2 mile of a school. Jesse Pennington Dist. of meth 2nd offense Joshua Brooks Dist. of meth 1st offense Joshua Cobb Dist. of meth 2nd offense. Dist. of meth within 1/2 mile of a school. Poss. with intent to dist. meth 2nd offense JW Sullivan Jr. Dist. of meth 3rd or subsequent offense (2 counts). Dist. of meth within 1/2 mile of school (2 counts). Poss. with intent to dist. meth 3rd or subsequent offense. Poss. of Hydrocodone 3rd of subsequent offense. Poss. with the intent to dist. hydrocodone within 1/2 mile of a school. Kelly Childers Dist. of meth 1st offense Poss. of Alprazolam 1st offense. Poss. of Adderall 1st offense. Poss. with intent to dist. meth 1st offense. Poss. of marijuana 1st offense. Taylor Phipps Dist. of meth 1st offense (2 counts). Dist. of meth within 1/2 mile of school. Poss. of Hydrocodone 1st Offense. Poss. with intent to dist. meth 1st offense. Poss. of Marijuana 1st offense. Tomaine Deal Dist. of Meth 2nd Offense Tyrone McFadden Dist. of Meth 2nd Offense Jeffrey Bostic Dist. of meth 3rd or subsequent offense. Burglary 1st degree. Grand larceny Poss. with intent to dist. LSD a schedule I/II controlled substance. Kimberly Harrison Poss. of meth 2nd offense. Violation of probation. Patricia McAbee Dist. of meth 2nd offense. Poss. of Clonazepam 2nd offense. Poss. of Suboxone 2nd offense. Poss. of meth 2nd offense. Poss. of marijuana. Tracy Wray Dist. of Hydrocodone 2nd offense Tyberius Parker Dist. of marijuana 1st offense.