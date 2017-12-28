4 meth dealer suspects arrested, 1 more wanted in Cherokee Co.

CHEROKEE Co., SC (WSPA) – The Cherokee Co. Sheriff’s Office says a drug dealer round-up resulted in more than a dozen arrests.
They are still looking for 1 suspect. Her name is Christina Noel Austin.
The sheriff’s office says 4 other suspects are in custody.
They are:
Kenneth Edward Phillips Jr., arrested in Cherokee County.
Kenya Makala Hadden, arrested in Cherokee County.
Shane Lee Ruppe, in custody in North Carolina.
Calvin Makupson, in custody in North Carolina.
Deputies conducted the operation from Dec. 20 – 22.
They say they were doing undercover video buys for the past 90 days.
If you have a tip or information about possible illegal activity – you an contact the CrimeStoppers anonymous tip line at 1-888-274-6372 or 1-888-CRIMESC.
CHARGED