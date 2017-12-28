24 lbs of meth, guns and cashed seized in McDowell Co.

McDOWELL Co., NC (WSPA) – More than a dozen people were arrested Wednesday night on meth related charges, according to McDowell Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they seized 24 pounds of meth, a unknown amount of money and 43 guns.

Multiple agencies in NC determined the drugs were coming from the Atlanta area into the McDowell and Rutherford Co. for distribution.

They served multiple warrants in both counties and arrested 13 people.

CHARGED

Tracey Lynn Arnold, 54, of Dedmond Road in Mooresboro, one count each of conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine and aiding and abetting continuing a criminal enterprise; $1 million bond

Andy Darren Green, 49, of Andrews Mill Road in Bostic, two counts of conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine and one count of aiding and abetting continuing a criminal enterprise; $1 million bond

Roman Guzman, 27, of Lexington, S.C., one count of conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine; $500,000 bond

Ruben Guzman, 26, of Spartanburg, S.C., two counts each of conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine and trafficking in methamphetamine and one count of aiding and abetting continuing a criminal enterprise; $5 million bond

Ashlea Nicole Hawkins, 34, of High Shoals Church Road in Mooresboro, one count each of conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine and aiding and abetting continuing a criminal enterprise; $100,000 bond

Joshua Michael “Bubba” Lipe, 37, of Indian Waters Drive in Old Fort, two counts of conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine and one count of aiding and abetting continuing a criminal enterprise; $5 million bond

Dennis Eugene Medley, 35, of Beechwood Road in Mooresboro, one count of conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine; $1 million bond

Tonya Chris-Ann Mullinax, 40, of Jack McKinney Road in Forest City, one count of conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine; $1 million bond

Deidre Diane Pearson, 38, of Dedmond Road in Mooresboro, two counts of conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine and one count of aiding and abetting continuing a criminal enterprise; $5 million bond

Dustin Bo Pearson, 30, of Cliffside St. in Rutherfordton, one count of conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine; $1 million bond

Robin Ann Rhyne, 54, of Highway 70 Business East in Ellenboro, two counts of conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine and one count of aiding and abetting continuing a criminal enterprise; $1 million bond

Allison Michelle Smith, 51, of Souther Road in Old Fort, one count each of conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine and continuing a criminal enterprise; $5 million bond

Wesley Chad Smith, 42, of Durham Road in Mooresboro, one count of conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine; $500,000 bond.