Boiling water advisory for some homes in Greer

(NEWS RELEASE) – A boil water advisory is in place for some homes off Brushy Creek Road in Greer due to a water main break.
Customers are encouraged to bring water to a boil for one minute before using it for drinking or cooking.
Impacted customers will receive a phone message and will receive another phone call when it is safe to use their water as normal.
Impacted Addresses
3912 Brushy Creek Road
3914 Brushy Creek Road
3915 Brushy Creek Road
4001 Brushy Creek Road
4002 Brushy Creek Road
4003 Brushy Creek Road
4006 Brushy Creek Road
4012 Brushy Creek Road
4103 Brushy Creek Road
4104 Brushy Creek Road
4105 Brushy Creek Road
4106 Brushy Creek Road
4201 Brushy Creek Road
4202 Brushy Creek Road
4205 Brushy Creek Road
4207 Brushy Creek Road
400 South Main Street