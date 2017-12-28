Boiling water advisory for some homes in Greer

(NEWS RELEASE) – A boil water advisory is in place for some homes off Brushy Creek Road in Greer due to a water main break.

Customers are encouraged to bring water to a boil for one minute before using it for drinking or cooking.

Impacted customers will receive a phone message and will receive another phone call when it is safe to use their water as normal.

Impacted Addresses

3912 Brushy Creek Road

3914 Brushy Creek Road

3915 Brushy Creek Road

4001 Brushy Creek Road

4002 Brushy Creek Road

4003 Brushy Creek Road

4006 Brushy Creek Road

4012 Brushy Creek Road

4103 Brushy Creek Road

4104 Brushy Creek Road

4105 Brushy Creek Road

4106 Brushy Creek Road

4201 Brushy Creek Road

4202 Brushy Creek Road

4205 Brushy Creek Road

4207 Brushy Creek Road

400 South Main Street