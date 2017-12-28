Burglars use chain in failed attempt to steal ATM in Union Co.

UNION Co., S.C. (WSPA) — Deputies are asking for the public’s help identifying suspects who attempted to steal an ATM from a convenience store on Christmas Eve.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office says the burglary happened at the Li’l Cricket on Janie Glymph Goree Boulevard in Carlisle.



Deputies responded to an alarm call at the store just after 2 a.m. Sunday.

They arrived to find the front door open and glass on the ground. A report states deputies also found two chains tied together in the doorway.

Surveillance video showed what appeared to be a mid to late 1990’s dark red Chevrolet truck enter the parking lot and back up to the doors.

Two men are seen getting out of the truck.

The report states one suspect is seen prying open the door before they hook a chain to the truck and around an ATM inside the store. The suspects tried to pull the machine out of the store, but the chain broke.

The suspects left in the truck heading towards Whitmire on Highway 72.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 864-427-0800. Tipsters can remain anonymous and a reward may be offered.

