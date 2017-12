ANDERSON Co., SC (WSPA) — Crews have cleared a rollover crash in a person’s yard in Anderson County.

It happened on Brushy Creek Road near Old Mill Road just after 3 a.m. Thursday near Easley.

Firefighters on scene told 7News a girl ran off the road, hit a tree and flipped. She was alert and talking when emergency responders arrived.

Troopers are investigating the crash.

