Cold temperatures for Thursday, even colder by New Year’s Day

(WSPA)–Temperatures are expected to stay in the 30s for the Upstate and Western North Carolina Thursday.

There is a slight warm up expect Friday and Saturday, but that’s followed by even colder temperatures for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. By early next week, temperatures may not get above freezing in Western North Carolina.

Much of the eastern US is experiencing unseasonably cold weather, with even single digit temperatures in northern states.

There is a chance that some moisture will trigger snowflakes in Western North Carolina for New Year’s Eve. Stay tuned to Storm Team 7 and 7News as the forecast develops.

Winter Weather Tips

5 Tips To Increase Your Phone’s Battery Life A lot of people are without power right now, but your phone is your lifeline of communication since the you can’t get information without yo…

How Long Does Food Stay Good If Power Goes Out? If Winter Storm 2016 leads to a power outage at your home, how long will your food stay fresh in your refrigerator and freezer?

NEW – Road Conditions Interactive Map Zoom into to see where the road conditions may be in bad condition in your area with the 24/7 Weather Interactive Radar.

Space Heaters: 10 safety tips every home owner should know A popular method of heating homes are space heaters. Fire departments as well as insurance companies like State Farm are warning users about…

How to stay safe shoveling snow When snow mixes with rain or sleet and cold temperatures, the simple task of shoveling out a driveway can become dangerous.

Hack winter with these 8 tips Here is a list of 8 tricky things YOU can do to hack winter.

How to prevent frozen pipes in your home When it comes to the bitter cold temperatures, we have important safety reminders on how to keep your pipes from freezing.

Tips for winterizing your home Check out this interactive on how to winterize your home, from sealing your windows and doors to preparing your heat pump.

What to put in a winter emergency car kit If you get stuck you could be in trouble. Here is a list of things to put in your car in case you get stuck in a ditch or behind an accident…

10 things you need in your winter weather emergency kit Keep your family safe by putting together a Winter Weather Supply Kit.

How to drive in snow or ice AAA has some tips that help drivers trudge through conditions whenever winter weather hits the area.

Emergency Apps That Can Save Your Life From weather radar to faster connections to emergency crews, apps can help you both avoid danger, and get help fast.