Cold temperatures for Thursday, even colder by New Year’s Day

(WSPA)–Temperatures are expected to stay in the 30s for the Upstate and Western North Carolina Thursday.

There is a slight warm up expect Friday and Saturday, but that’s followed by even colder temperatures for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.  By early next week, temperatures may not get above freezing in Western North Carolina.

Much of the eastern US is experiencing unseasonably cold weather, with even single digit temperatures in northern states.

There is a chance that some moisture will trigger snowflakes in Western North Carolina for New Year’s Eve. Stay tuned to Storm Team 7 and 7News as the forecast develops.

