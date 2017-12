Roebuck –

Dorman comes back from 8 points down with 3 minutes to go to defeat Providence (FL) in the opening round of the Farm Bureau Classic, 44-42.

Southside held off Gaffney, 58-56; Spartanburg fell to Newton, GA, 89-55, and Byrnes lost to Georgetown Prep (MD), 82-52.

Round two tips off Friday morning at 10AM at Dorman High School.