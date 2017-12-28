Fireworks for first responder battling breast cancer

ANDERSON Co., SC (WSPA) – As you drive through Anderson County, you may notice that a well known fireworks stand is now painted pink. It’s because again the community is rallying behind one of their first responders battling breast cancer.

Kim Strickland, a volunteer firefighter and Assistant Chief at Broadway Fire Department, began her battle with breast cancer in November. Her fellow first responders and community rallied behind her with a T-shirt fundraiser to help with bills and expenses, and now they are taking it a step farther.

Ahead of the New Year holiday where many will celebrate with fireworks, an Anderson County family who’s owned Big Jacks Bean fireworks for 30 years are donating 100 percent of their proceeds this year to Strickland.

The family tells 7News when Kim was diagnosed, it was even more personal to them because five years ago they lost a sister to small cell lung cancer so they knew the loss of a loved one. They said their goal is make this a battle Strickland can win both emotionally and financially.

“Our goal is to raise the most money that we can to show Kim how much we love her and to show her that all the times she stopped to help others in need, we’ll show her that those times were not in vain,” said Gregg Harrell, community member.

For the last two years, Broadway Fire Department has been a location for the fireworks and will be open starting Thursday at 5 p.m. stocked full and painted pink in support of #teamStrick.