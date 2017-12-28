Fugitive from PA arrested in Union Co.

UNION, SC (WSPA) – Union County deputies captured a fugitive from Pennsylvania on Wednesday night.

The sheriff’s office says Kruze Jordan Carpenter-Stewart, 24, is wanted on charges of aggravated assault on a person under 16, simple assault, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and felony possession of a controlled substance and failure to appear bench warrants.

A Union County sheriff’s deputy received a tip that Carpenter-Stewart was at a home on Jones Ford Road. According to a report, the deputy went to the address Wednesday night and spoke with the occupants who said their “friend” was in the bathroom. The deputy asked for the suspect by name and the occupants said they didn’t know anyone by that name. However, when the deputy showed them a picture of Carpenter-Stewart, they said the man was their friend and that he was in the home.

The deputy made contact with Carpenter-Stewart and arrested him.

Pennsylvania authorities will reportedly extradite Carpenter-Stewart.

According to a report from the Bradford Era, the suspect got into an argument with his then-girlfriend in June.

The newspaper reports said she tried to take pills from his hand after he threatened to commit suicide.

Carpenter-Stewart allegedly punched her in the face and choked her before she managed to get away.