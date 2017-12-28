Help deputies find missing Henderson Co. teen

HENDERSON Co., N.C. (WSPA) — The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing teen.

Deputies say 16-year-old John Chapman ran away. He may be headed to Asheville.

Chapman is about 6 feet 2 inches tall with shoulder-length blonde hair. He may be wearing a bulky jacket and camouflage pants.

The sheriff’s office said Wednesday night that Chapman was last seen near Middlefork Road in Hendersonville.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office at (828) 697-4911.