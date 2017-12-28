Man confessed to robberies after deputies post pics to Facebook

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Spartanburg Co. deputies have arrested a man they say is responsible for two separate convenience store robberies in the county.

Charles “Chase” Thomas Britt, 26, of Chesnee is charged with 2 counts of Armed Robbery, according to deputies.

Deputies say the first robbery was on Dec. 27 at 2 a.m. at the Scotchman on Fernwood-Glendale Rd.

Clerk said the suspect said he had a gun and to give him the money in the drawer.

The second robbery was later that morning at 6 a.m. at the Lil Cricket on Fairforest Rd.

The clerk said the suspect never showed a gun, but said “Give me all your money or I will shoot you.”

Investigators say the suspect went to the back cooler of both stores, picked a Mt. Dew and then went to the counter in both robberies.

Surveillance video from both stores show it was the same suspect dressed in the same clothes, according to investigators. Those clothes were blue pajama style pants and a gray Clemson hooded sweatshirt.

Deputies posted pictures of the suspect on their Facebook page Wednesday afternoon and got several tips.

They say Britt called investigators Thursday morning and made arrangements to turn himself in after some of his acquaintances shared the Facebook post with him.

Investigators say he confessed to both robberies.