Oconee Nuclear Station to test sirens Jan. 10

SENECA, S.C (DUKE ENERGY NEWS RELEASE) – The outdoor warning sirens around the Oconee Nuclear Station will be tested on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018, at approximately 11:50 a.m.

The 65 sirens within 10 miles of the Oconee Nuclear Station will be tested for three-minutes to assure each siren works properly.

This full-cycle siren test is performed once each quarter in cooperation with emergency officials in Oconee and Pickens counties, who are responsible for sounding the sirens.

Hearing a siren does not mean to evacuate.

In an emergency, sirens are sounded as a signal for residents to tune to a local radio or TV station that would carry an emergency alerting message.

County officials use these stations to provide information to the public. If sirens are heard and residents are unsure if it is a test or an emergency, they should tune to their local radio or TV station.

For more information about the public alert notification sirens, residents can refer to information available on http://www.duke-energy.com