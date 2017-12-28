Officials: Wasp nest contributed to NC plane crash

BLADENBORO, N.C. (AP) – A wasp nest likely contributed to a single-engine plane crashing in a wooded area in North Carolina last month.

That’s according to a preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board.

Robert Hester was flying his 1969 Piper Cherokee 140 near the Bladenboro Airport at around 11:10 a.m. on November 18 when his plane’s engine partially lost power. After noticing the plane was unable to reach the runway, he and his son safely landed in a small field. Neither were hurt.

Local media report the NTSB says a Federal Aviation Administration inspector found a mud dauber nest in the carburetor heat control box, which prevented the carburetor heat valve from fully opening.

