Professionals give advice on preparing for cold weather

As the temperatures continue to dive into freezing, professionals are sharing advice on how to prepare your personal property.

The first is to visually inspect your vehicle to make sure everything is working. Then check the tire treads and pressure before topping off the fluids. The professionals recommend keeping jumper cables and an supply kit inside your vehicle in case of an emergency.

But it’s not just your vehicle that can be impacted by the brutal temperatures. With the extreme cold can come water main breaks. In fact on Thursday in Greer a pipe burst on Brushy Creek Drive spilling water onto the road causing a traffic issue. So the professionals recommend that you wrap your outdoor pipes to better protect them and if you happen to lose power from the cold or an accident from the weather, they have some advice.

“Try to cut all of your utilities off that way it doesn’t surge our system when we do come back up with our power. That was something that happened Tuesday when the squirrel knocked out power we were just overloaded with customers trying to get the utilities back up,” said Alison Rauch, PIO for Greer CPW.

