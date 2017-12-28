BB&T bank robbed in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies are on the scene of a bank robbery at the BB&T on 3515 E. North Street in Greenville.

Dispatch received a report that the bank was robbed at 12:23 p.m. Thursday.

No injuries were reported.

Bank employees say a man passed a note to a teller demanding money.

The teller handed over the money and the suspect left in a white Dodge Ram pickup truck.

The Sheriff’s office asks anyone who has information pertaining to this incident or the identify of the suspect to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.