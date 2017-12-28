Shot fired in robbery at Haywood Mall, Woodruff Rd. robbery say police

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville police are searching for suspects after two armed robberies.

The first woman was robbed Thursday afternoon on Woodruff Rd.

Police believe the same suspects then went to Haywood Mall and robbed another woman at gunpoint.

The incident happened in the parking deck in front of Dillard’s.

Greenville Police say that a shot was fired during the Haywood Mall robbery.

Highway Patrol stopped a vehicle matching the description of the suspect’s vehicle at at the corner of Woodruff Rd. and Hwy 14 Thursday afternoon.

They have one person detained and they are searching for others who ran from the vehicle.

Greenville Police are investigating to see if they are the same suspects in the robberies.