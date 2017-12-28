Spartanburg police investigating separate shootings

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – One man was taken to the hospital after someone opened fire outside a Spartanburg apartment complex.

The victim told police he was lying on a couch in an apartment at 200 South Liberty when he heard several shots fired late Wednesday night. Three other people inside the apartment also heard the gunfire as they were getting ready to sleep, according to a police report.

One person inside the apartment was bleeding from his back when police arrived on scene. That victim was taken by ambulance to a hospital.

7News reached out to Spartanburg Police Department for the victim’s condition and to see if any arrests have been made in the shooting.

Victims told police they didn’t see any suspects and didn’t know if the shooters left on foot or in a car.

Police are investigating another shooting reported earlier that day in Spartanburg.

A man and his girlfriend told police they were awakened around 10:50 a.m. Wednesday to bullets entering their bedroom at a home in the 100 block of Whitener Avenue.

The report states both victims were shaken up but OK.

The man told police he pushed his girlfriend off the bed and concealed her from bullets. As they were lying on the floor, they heard at least 10 shots fired into the bedroom, according to the report.

Police found 21 bullet casings on the ground near the home.