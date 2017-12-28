Body found burned in car in Ninety Six identified

NINETY SIX, SC (WSPA) – A person, who was found dead inside a car destroyed by fire in Greenwood Co. has been identified, according to the coroner.

The body was found around 5:00 pm on Dec. 8 along Old Hastings Road in Ninety Six.

Sheriff’s office investigators told the coroner’s office that the car appeared to have unidentifiable human remains inside.

The victim has been identified through DNA as Kelli Marie Hastings, 45, of Summer Ave. in North Charleston, according to the coroner’s office.

The cause and manner of death are still pending further investigation.