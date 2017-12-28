Vigil honors Spartanburg Co. teen shot dead one week ago

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Emotional memories of Quess Rivera, 16, were shared at Boiling Springs High School Thursday where he once walked the halls.

“I taught him how to ride a bike,” said Rivera’s Uncle Brandon Burnett.

Relatives, friends, and even coworkers talked about how much he meant to them and sent condolences to his mother, who sat in the audience.

“I’m shocked that so many people came out to show love for my son,” said Lea Burnett. “It lets me know that my son was really loved.”

It’s been one week since Spartanburg County deputies say Rivera was shot to death inside a home on Stevens Court in Inman.

7 News checked with the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office and Coroner’s Office Thursday. The sheriff’s office tells us they are still investigating after deputies were told on scene that the shooting was accidental.

As of Thursday, the coroner has also not made a ruling.

“Not really knowing what actually happened.. That’s hurtful,” said Lea Burnett.

Rivera was in 10th grade at Boiling Springs High School. Principal Chuck Gordon says a vigil honoring him is also to support his classmates.

“We wanted them to find that opportunity to bring closure to this moment for them,” said Gordon.

It was an opportunity to also send a message in the midst of a tragedy.

“This is what our organization is about – educating children and teens to stay away from gun violence,” said Put Down The Guns Now Young People founder Jack Logan. The organization hosted the vigil.

It was the advice echoed by other speakers.

“If you don’t have a license or you haven’t been taught to use it, you don’t need it,” said Principal Gordon.

The audience then went outside the cafeteria doors to light candles and release balloons for a young life that’s already missed.

“I’ve been praying a lot. I haven’t gotten enough sleep,” said Lea Burnett. “But I know my son was in a better place.”

Rivera’s funeral is Saturday at Breakthrough Outreach Center located at 235 E Blackstock Road in Spartanburg, starting at 2:00 p.m.