Woman’s car stolen at gunpoint while warming it up in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – A woman said three men stole her car at gunpoint as she was warming up the vehicle, according to a report from the Spartanburg Police Department.

It happened on 12/27 around 7 p.m. at the Crescent Hills apartments.

The woman said she had the car warming up outside while she was loading items into the car.

She said three men had been walking back and forth in the area.

One of the men came to her door pointing a small black handgun at her and asked for money.

She said the other two men got into the car and left.

The men were described as being around 6’02. One was wearing a black coat, another a red coat, and the third was wearing a gray coat.

The vehicle was a 2005 white Dodge Magnum, according to the report.

If you have any information contact the Spartanburg Police Department.