Anderson Co. group heads to Sugar Bowl in New Orleans

ANDERSON Co., SC (WSPA) – The countdown is on to the Sugar Bowl on Monday and fans are already preparing to make the journey to New Orleans.

For one group of Anderson County residents, they are driving the more than 600 miles just to cheer on the Clemson Tigers. They tell 7News that they have their tickets and said there is no where else they would rather be.

“We’ve been going for years, we’ve been to all the national championship games and for the last eight years all the bowl games. We go to all the home games and some away games at the least when we can make it,” said Justin Harris, Clemson fan.

With 20 of them heading out in four different cars, they plan to ride in style. One of the vehicles will be a van decked out with television, day bed and even a vanity to help people get ready.