Biscuits sold at Bi-Lo, Winn-Dixie recalled due to possible listeria contamination

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WCBD) — Southeastern Grocers, the parent company of BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys, and Winn-Dixie stores, is issuing a voluntary recall of multiple SEG and Southern Home branded biscuit products.These products were sold in 25- and 44- ounce packages.

The recall is due to possible presence of listeria monocytogenes.

These Southern Home products were sold in all BI-LO, Harveys and Winn-Dixie stores in the seven states in which the company (SEG) operates.

The affected products and corresponding UPC codes below are for all Winn-Dixie stores:

SEG Buttermilk Biscuits – 3825911726 (25 oz. /12 pack case)

SEG Southern Style Biscuits – 3825911892 (44 oz. /eight pack case)

The affected products and corresponding UPC codes below are for all BI-LO and Harveys Supermarket stores

SEG Buttermilk Biscuits – 3825911726 (25 oz. /12 pack case)

SEG Southern Style Biscuits – 3825911892 (44 oz. /eight pack case)

SH Buttermilk Frozen Dough Biscuits – 060788070251 (25 oz. /12 pack case)

SH Southern Style Dough Biscuits – 060788070249 (25 oz. /12 pack case)

SH 20 Ct Southern Style Dough Biscuits – 060788070250 (44 oz. /eight pack case)

SH 20 Ct Buttermilk Dough Biscuits – 060788002640 (44 oz. /eight pack case)

The products, regardless of the “best by” date, should be thrown away or returned to any BI-LO, Harveys or Winn-Dixie store for a full refund.

Customers with questions about the recalled products may contact the Southeastern Grocers Customer Call Center toll free at (866) 946-6349, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. EDT, and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. EDT.