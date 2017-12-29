Couple accused of stealing from church that housed them after Harvey

MONTGOMERY, Texas (KXAN) — A husband and wife who sought shelter at a church in Montgomery, Texas after Hurricane Harvey is accused of stealing from the church.

KPRC reports Blake Mayon, 30, and Naomi Johnston, 36, were arrested Friday and charged with felony theft after tips from the public helped detectives locate them.

Authorities say the couple stayed at the Dacau Baptist Church after their home was flooded. During their stay, the pastor provided the couple with keys to the church so they could come and go as they needed. Pastor Chris Zeller said he even gave Mayon a truck and found odd jobs for him to do so he could make extra money.

Towards the end of their stay, Zeller told KPRC he found various things missing, such as televisions and tools. The couple then disappeared, until they were recently found and arrested.