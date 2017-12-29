Jason’s Deli warns customers about possible credit card breach

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Jason’s Deli is reaching out to customers to let them know they may have been the victim of a data breach.

The Texas-based company was notified Friday that a “large quantity of payment card information” was up for sale on the “dark web,” and that “at least a portion of the data may have come from various Jason’s Deli locations.”

An investigation is under way to determine “whether in fact a breach took place, and if so, to determine its scope, the method employed, and whether there is any continuing breach or vulnerability.”

There is no way to know yet if this impacts Middle Tennessee customers of Jason’s Deli.

The company said it will take “some time to determine exactly what happened.”

Customers are encouraged to monitor their accounts and report any suspicious activity to their card issuer.

Anyone with any questions should contact customer.service@jasonsdeli.com or 409-838-1976.