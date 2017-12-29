Man accused of child sex crimes, child porn in Greenville Co.

Michael Scott Thomas
GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – A Greenville Co. man is accused of child sex crimes and child porn charges, according to SC Attorney General Alan Wilson.

Michael Scott Thomas, 42, of Taylors is charged with:

    • Criminal Sexual Conduct with a minor
    • Sexual Exploitation of a Minor first degree
    • Criminal Solicitation of a Minor

Disseminating Obscene Material to a Person 12 Years of Age or Younger.

Investigators say Thomas encouraged a child to produce and send sexually explicit images via social media and engaged in criminal sexual conduct.