Man accused of child sex crimes, child porn in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – A Greenville Co. man is accused of child sex crimes and child porn charges, according to SC Attorney General Alan Wilson.
Michael Scott Thomas, 42, of Taylors is charged with:
-
- Criminal Sexual Conduct with a minor
- Sexual Exploitation of a Minor first degree
- Criminal Solicitation of a Minor
Disseminating Obscene Material to a Person 12 Years of Age or Younger.
Investigators say Thomas encouraged a child to produce and send sexually explicit images via social media and engaged in criminal sexual conduct.