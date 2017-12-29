Man accused of child sex crimes, child porn in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – A Greenville Co. man is accused of child sex crimes and child porn charges, according to SC Attorney General Alan Wilson.

Michael Scott Thomas, 42, of Taylors is charged with:

Criminal Sexual Conduct with a minor Sexual Exploitation of a Minor first degree Criminal Solicitation of a Minor



Disseminating Obscene Material to a Person 12 Years of Age or Younger.

Investigators say Thomas encouraged a child to produce and send sexually explicit images via social media and engaged in criminal sexual conduct.