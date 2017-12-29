Mission Health asks you to limit patient visits due to flu

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Mission Health is asking you to limit your patient visits due to increased flu-like activity.

They are asking patients’ family members and friends to limit visits starting Dec. 29.

Visitors under 12 and those who don’t feel well are asked to call patients instead of visiting them.

NC Public Health Division says flu-like illness in the state has reached more than 2 percent and local transmission has increased.

They say the precaution is being implemented at Mission Hospital, member hospitals and affiliates in the Western North Carolina region, which includes:

CarePartners in Asheville

McDowell Hospital in Marion

Transylvania Regional Hospital in Brevard

Blue Ridge Regional Hospital in Spruce Pine

Angel Medical Center in Franklin

Highlands-Cashiers Hospital in Highlands

“We activate our Visitor Limitation Policy for the health and safety of our patients,” said Kathy Guyette, RN, Senior Vice President of Patient Care Services and President of Regional Member Hospitals. “It is a vital precaution in preventing the spread of germs and in helping protect our community during flu season.”