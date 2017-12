GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — Officers are searching for a suspect who pulled a knife on an grocery store employee.

Police say it happened around 8:40 a.m. Friday at the Bi-Lo at 1315 S. Pleasantburg Dr. in Greenville.

A store employee confronted a shoplifter and police say the suspect pulled a knife on the employee.

Greenville police and sheriff’s deputy are searching for the suspect as of 9:30 a.m.

This is a developing story.