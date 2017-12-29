ONLY ON 7: Son, investigators ask for public’s help solving 2-year-old murder case

Related Coverage Easley Man Found Dead In Home With Gunshot Wound

EASLEY, SC – The Pickens County Sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help in solving a 2-year-old murder case.

On December 29th, 2015, Clarence Homcombe, 54, was found dead in his Easley home on Planters Way.

According to the Sheriff’s office, investigators have a 95% homicide solve rate over the past 5 years. Holcombe’s murder is currently the only unsolved case under the Sheriff Rick Clark’s administration.

“Let’s end all this for the family and make sure that we close this up, and stop some of the hurt that this family is going through,” said Sheriff Clark on Friday.

Holcombe’s son, Matthew Holcombe, has been seeking justice for his father ever since his abrupt death.

“He meant the world to me, and still does,” he told 7 News in an exclusive interview.

Holcombe’s death was ruled a homicide by the Coroners office shortly after a neighbor found Holcombe shot to death in his home.

Investigators on the case never found the murder weapon or his killer.

“We haven’t had any new leads or new developments come up in the past year,” said Lieutenant Chuck James, the lead detective on the case. “It’s exceptionally frustrating.”

Lt. James told 7 News that Holcombe lived alone. His estranged wife and 14-year-old daughter reportedly moved out of the house one month prior to his death.

The Pickens County Sheriff’s office made another plea to the public on Friday on the 2-year anniversary of the homicide, asking for anyone with any information to come forward.

“No sense in my daddy being killed. No sense in it,” said Matthew Holcombe. “It needs to be solved.”