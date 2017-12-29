Suspect caught after fleeing from deputies in car, on foot in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg County deputies have taken one person into custody after a short car chase and a foot pursuit into a wooded area Friday afternoon.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, deputies attempted to stop a vehicle on New Cut Rd. around 5:28 p.m. but the driver did not pull over. The pursuit continued to Asheville Hwy. until the driver pulled into the parking lot of an Ingles grocery store on Asheville Hwy.

The suspect ran into a wooded area near the Ingles store. Deputies went into the wooded area to find the suspect, who was taken into custody shortly after entering the woods.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office says that the suspect did not have any weapons on them at the time of the arrest and that no injuries were reported at the scene.

We will update this article once the suspect has been identified and charges have been applied.