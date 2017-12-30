Clemson fans make their way to New Orleans for big game against Alabama

Greer (WSPA) – It’s the rubber match between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Clemson Tigers and Clemson fans are excited to make their way to the big easy in hopes their team takes down Alabama for the second year in a row.

Airline employees at Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport say there was a sea of orange on Saturday morning with Clemson fans boarding flights for New Orleans. Some airlines even chartered planes for passengers going to the Sugar Bowl.

Some fans go to every game home or away and don’t mind the travel. Kathy Barnett has a son on the Clemson staff and says she loves to support her team throughout the season.

“Nobody thought they would ever get here this year this was supposed to be a rebuilding year and obviously they’ve proved that they deserve to be there, Kathy Barnett said.”

Trey Chandler, Clemson fan, says he will be flying from GSP to Charlotte then to Baton Rouge, after that he will drive to New Orleans for the game. Chandler hopes this helps him save money just in case the Tigers make it to the National Championship he can take his whole family to Atlanta for that game.

“One of the by products of Clemson’s success is it’s been tough on the wallet for all the Clemson fans all of the travel but it’s well worth it we have a great time and look forward to it every year, Trey Chandler said.”

The game between Clemson and Alabama will be Monday night at 8:45 ET on ESPN.