ANDERSON Co., S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Coroner’s Office has been called to a reported collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian Saturday evening.

According to S.C. Highway Patrol, a collision with injuries was reported at 8:15 p.m. on Lewis St. and S Murray Ave.

The Coroner’s Office confirmed that they were called to the scene not long after the incident occurred.

We will update this article when more details become available regarding the victim and how the crash happened.