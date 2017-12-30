Mega Millions jackpot rises to $343M; Powerball nears $400M

(CBS – New York)

If your New Year’s resolution is to become a millionaire in 2018, you have two big chances to make that happen.

The jackpots for both the Mega Millions and Powerball lottery games have climbed above $300 million.

Could your ticket be a belated holiday gift?

“If I hit the lottery, me and my family, we’re going to Walt Disney. That’s the first thing I’m going to do,” said Irene Morton.

“I need the money to pay off debts,” another woman said.

“I will travel,” a man added.

Lots of dreamers took a shot at winning one jackpot – or both – Friday.

“It kept growing and growing, and then I saw a couple news articles about it, so sparked my interest to come in here and actually buy some tickets,” said Corey Snyder.

Abdul Salah sold lots of them at his store on 10th Avenue near 57th Street.

“It’s a lot. I can’t count,” he said.

Some say you’re more likely to get struck by lightning than win either of the games. But with the new year, many had a renewed sense of optimism.

“Better than nothing, right? Got to try it,” one man said.