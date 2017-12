ANDERSON Co., S.C. (WSPA) – S.C. Highway Patrol is investigating a reported hit and run in Anderson County involving a moped Saturday evening.

According to the report from S.C. Highway Patrol, the collision happened in the 13000 block of Hwy 20 near Cheddar Rd. around 8:25 p.m.

The crash was listed as a hit and run with injuries by S.C. Highway Patrol.

We will update this article once more information becomes available.