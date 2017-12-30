Suspicious death under investigation in Greenville Co.

Greer (WSPA) — The Greenville County Coroner’s Office and Greer Police are investigating a suspicious death.

The coroner says 20-year-old Armani Wilson was dropped off at the emergency room at Greer Memorial Hospital around 5:30 Friday afternoon. Officials say Wilson was dropped off by an unidentified man and woman in a dark, late model car.

Anyone with information is being asked to call Greer Police, the Greenville County Coroner’s Office, or Crimestoppers at 23-CRIME.

This is a developing story. We will update this article as more information becomes available.