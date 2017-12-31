Fountain Inn Woman Dies After Argument

FOUNTAIN INN – (WSPA) The Greenville County Coroner’s Office is investigating after they say a woman died from injuries after an argument in Fountain Inn.

They say it happened Friday afternoon around 5 pm at a home in the 200 block of Bryson Drive.

The Coroner’s Office says 51 year old Donice McClain went to her daughter’s home and got into an argument with someone else.

They say that person was driving a vehicle and as the vehicle accelerated, the Coroner’s Office says McClain either fell off or was pushed from the vehicle.

They say the vehicle then left the scene.

A release from the Coroner’s Office says McClain died Saturday afternoon at Greenville Memorial Hospital from her injuries.

No word on a description of the vehicle.

Fountain Inn Police are also investigating.

