Greer PD searching for missing, endangered man

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greer Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a man who walked away from an assisted living home Sunday morning.

According to the Greer Police Department, William Hoffman, 64 was at the Ridgeview Community Care Home on Chandler Rd. before he left around 8:30 p.m. Saturday evening.

He has not returned and is known to have several mental health issues that affect his memory and causes him confusion.

Hoffman is described as standing 5′ 6″ tall, weighing roughly 130-140 lbs., with gray-brown hair and brown eyes. He was last wearing blue jeans, a t-shirt, a black leather jacket, and tennis shoes.

If you locate Mr. Hoffman, please contact the Greer Police Department at 864-848-2151.