Strong Armed Robbery Arrests Made in Spartanburg Co.

Spartanburg County deputies say they’ve arrested two people for strong armed robbery.

They say they responded to a call on Saturday around 6:15 PM at the Target at 8199 Warren H. Abernathy Highway in Spartanburg.

Deputies say a woman’s purse was stolen as she was trying to load things she bought into her vehicle.

They say the woman had minor injuries from trying to keep her purse.

Deputies say 4 people saw what happened – one which helped the victim, and another who was able to get the tag number of the suspect’s vehicle.

All of them helped deputies give a good description of the man they say robbed the victim and were also able to describe a woman who was driving the suspect vehicle.

Sunday morning, deputies say the suspects were found at a home at 210 Calina Heights in Greer.

Deputies say they arrested Danny Cline, Jr. and Tonya Turner.

Both are charged with Strong Armed Robbery, and both are in custody at the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

Deputies say the victim didn’t suffer any serious injuries.