1 dead after Spartanburg Co. house fire

SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) — Authorities are investigating an early-morning fire in which one person was found dead.

Cherokee Springs Fire Chief Trent Harper confirmed firefighters and deputies are on the scene of a fatal house fire in Boiling Springs.

Firefighters got the call around 3:30 a.m. Monday.

Harper said two people lived in the home on Shoally Ridge Drive. One resident was awakened by smoke detectors and went to a neighbor’s house to call 911.

Harper said firefighters found the victim inside the house.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is now leading the investigation, he said. The coroner’s office and S.C. State Fire Marshal’s Office were also notified.

The victim’s name has not been released.

Just before 9 a.m. Monday, Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger said his office is working to identify and notify the victim’s family. He said they’re also investigating the cause of death.

Harper said the other resident was not injured in the fire, which damaged at least 50 percent of the house.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.