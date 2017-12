Greenville County deputies say one person is dead after a shooting.

Deputies say they responded to a gunshot victim around 8:09 pm Sunday on 115 Rasor Drive in Greenville.

Upon arriving, they found a person dead from what deputies say is at least one gunshot wound.

No other information was available.

No word on the identity of the person killed.

Deputies say this is an active investigation.

If you have any information, call the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME.