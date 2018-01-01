Enoree man charged in New Year’s Day robbery

SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) — Deputies say a man grabbed a convenience store clerk around her neck and demanded cash on New Year’s Day.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office has charged Curtis Elmore, 46, of Enoree with strong armed robbery.

Deputies say the robbery happened around 2:30 a.m. Monday at the Scotchman convenience store on Highway 92 in Enoree.

The victim told deputies she was cleaning when the suspect entered the store and asked for cigarettes. As she walked around the counter, the suspect grabbed her neck and told her to open the cash drawer before grabbing money and leaving in a vehicle, a report states.

The store manager reviewed security footage and recognized the suspect as a regular customer, deputies say.

Elmore was arrested around 6:30 a.m. Monday.

Deputies say he confessed to robbing the store in order to get money to purchase drugs.

Elmore is in the Spartanburg County Detention Center.