First 2018 baby born at Mission Hospital after icy journey

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – The first baby of 2018 at Mission Hospital arrived around 12:30am after the baby’s parents spent two and a half hours navigating icy roads, Sunday.

Rylie Keaton Nesbitt arrived at 12:29am weighing six pounds and is 19 and 1/4 inches long.

The couple, Quenton and Courtney Nesbitt from Hendersonville, were about to have dinner at the Grove Park Inn when Courtney went into labor around 5:00pm on Sunday.

The normally 45 minute journey to the hospital took two and a half hours.

No word on whether they have rescheduled that dinner.