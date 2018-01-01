First Greenville Co. baby of 2018 born at Patewood Memorial

GREENVILLE Co., SC (WSPA) – Well a new year brings a new year of babies and the Upstate already has a few. The first 2018 baby for Greenville County was Colt Reid Hudson who weighed 8lbs 4 oz.

Colt was born at Patewood Memorial Hospital just before 2:30 Monday morning and four weeks prior to his due date.

“Wasn’t due until the 25th had a C-section scheduled for the 18th and then the contractions started yesterday and got progressively worse so about 11:30 last night I was just like okay we got to go,” said Kristen Gault, Colt’s mom.

Colt was delivered by his mom’s uncle who delivered both his older brother and sister. So his parents said they lucked out that their favorite doctor was on call when Colt decided to make his appearance.