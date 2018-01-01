Greenville Businessman, Pastor Organize Drive to Help Homeless

Greenville, S.C. (WSPA) A group of pastors and local business executives are spearheading an effort to help the homeless as cold weather moves into the Upstate.

Leonard Pitts, a local businessman, organized a drive for coats, blankets, sleeping bags and socks for people living on the street who are either unwilling to leave or are unable to get to a shelter.

“They don’t want to leave their possessions so I figured instead of trying to take them out of their environment, let’s just get some warmth to them so they’ll be ok,” said Pitts.

Pitts reached out to leaders in the business and religious community for help with the drive. Within days, thousands of items were donated and dropped off at the Phyllis Wheatley Association in Nickeltown.

“We’ve been helping out in the community for 100 years now, so when times like this come, we want to be there to assist as well,” said Darian Blue, executive director of Phyllis Wheatley Association.

Pitts says the drive will continue indefinitely. Items are still being accepted and can be dropped off at Phyllis Wheatley. For more information, call (864) 449.6197.