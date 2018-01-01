Pedestrian killed on Highway 86 in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON Co., S.C. (WSPA) — Troopers say a pedestrian lying in the road was hit and killed in Anderson County.

Lance Cpl. Gary Miller with the S.C. Highway Patrol said the crash happened just before 1 a.m. Monday on Highway 86.

Miller said a pedestrian was lying in the road near Blythewood Drive when they were hit by a vehicle. Troopers say the driver left the scene.

Troopers say the vehicle could be a pickup truck. It’s unknown where the driver was headed.

The crash remains under investigation by the S.C. Highway Patrol.

This is a developing story.

