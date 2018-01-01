Sam Wyche to ride in Rose Parade

(WSPA) — Former NFL coach and Upstate resident Sam Wyche will participate in the 129th annual Rose Parade.

Wyche recently received a heart transplant. He and MLB famer Rod Carew, also a heart recipient, will ride on the Donate Life Rose Parade Float.

The float celebrates the power of kindness and generosity and is called The Gift of Time.

According to Sharing Hope SC, an organ donor can save up to eight people’s lives and improve 75 others through donating their corneas and tissue.

Wyche said it’s an honor to participate in the parade. Someone had “the foresight and the love of fellow man at their passing they passed on the ‘gift of life, the gift of time’ which is the ‘gift of life,’” he said in a statement released by Sharing Hope SC.

The Rose Parade starts at 11 a.m. Monday.