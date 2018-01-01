Several departments battle fire at Columbus cabinet business

POLK Co. N.C. (WSPA) — A long-time business in Columbus caught fire on New Year’s Day.

Polk County Fire Marshal Bobby Arledge said firefighters found Bill’s Cabinet Shop in flames Monday morning.

The shop on Jackson Grove Road has been in business for at least 40 years, Arledge said.

Crews with Columbus, Mill Spring, Green Creek, Landrum and New Prospect responded to the fire and were still putting out hot spots more than two hours later.

There were no reported injuries.

Arledge said it appears the blaze began near the fireplace.