Working out in groups has more benefits

It’s the beginning of a new year, which means, time for change.

If one of your resolutions includes getting into shape this year, a new study finds working out in groups can have bigger benefits. Some are seeing 12-26% improvement in mental, physical, and emotional quality of life.

The study was published in the journal of American Osteopathic Association.

Participants who exercised in groups spent 30 minutes at least once a week doing a core strengthening and functional fitness training program.