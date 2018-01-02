Against The Odds: Veteran walking with a purpose

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – A Vietnam veteran is not letting any physical limitations hold him back as he walks into his February 2018 goal.

Greenville native Joe Cole had his left leg amputated in 2015, after being exposed to agent orange when he fought in the Vietnam War. Now he’s training to walk a 5k in Florida next month for his niece who is a cancer survivor.

“I’m just going to make it, I’m just going to walk it, that’s my outcome not to beat anyone or win but to just go the 5k,” Cole said.

Now twice a week, Cole walks at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena as part of the well walkers program. It’s a place for people in the community to come walk for free to accomplish their goals like Cole. If you want to find out more information about the program, check out their Facebook page.