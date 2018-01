Boil water advisory for Greer neighborhood after water main break

GREER, SC (WSPA) – Water has been shut off and repairs are under way after a water main break in Greer, according to Greer CPW.

Residents are being asked to boil their water once service is restored to the area.



The repairs are expected to take around four to six hours.

The boil water advisory is for residents on East James Street, Pelham Street, and locations on South Main Street and Carey Avenue.

This is the third separate water main break in Greer Tuesday, Greer CPW says.



Residents should boil their water for one minute before drinking or cooking. Click here for more information on boil water advisories from Greer CPW.

Full list of addresses under the advisory:

413 South Main Street

100 East James Street

102 East James Street

104 East James Street

106 East James Street

107 East James Street

108 East James Street

109 East James Street

110 East James Street

111 East James Street

112 East James Street

114 East James Street

115 East James Street

116 East James Street

117 East James Street

118 East James Street

119 East James Street

120 East James Street

121 East James Street

123 East James Street

125 East James Street

125A East James Street

125B East James Street

111 Carey Avenue

210 Pelham Street

213 Pelham Street

214 Pelham Street

215 Pelham Street

219 Pelham Street

300 Pelham Street

304 Pelham Street

312 Pelham Street

314 Pelham Street

313 Pelham Street

315 Pelham Street

316 Pelham Street

317 Pelham Street

318 A Pelham Street

318 B Pelham Street

319 Pelham Street